Sen. Mastriano Refutes PA Sec of State’s Unlawful Directive/Order to Ignore Senate’s Audit Requests

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Earlier this week Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano initiated a full forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election on several Pennsylvania counties.
Late Friday the Pennsylvania Department of State issued a directive prohibiting county election boards from cooperating with the Senate’s election audit.
Senator Doug Mastriano later posted a response to the overreach by the Secretary of State.
Mastriano understands the power of the Legislature to oversee elections and conduct investigations to serve that constitutional purpose.