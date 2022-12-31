How To Get Maximum Benefits From The 11-11 Event

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com





We Continue To Get Great Feedback From Our 11-11 Event. We Talked About What’s Coming In The Way Of Judgment And Transformation. You’re Already Starting To See This In The ‘normie News’ (And We Recorded This On 11-11).





If You Missed It And Want To Catch The Recording, Patriot Jimmie Schwinn Walks You Thru How To Access The Free Recording On The Website.







This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 80, Let’s Celebrate Advent. You Can Watch The Full Episode At: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-80-lets-celebrate-advent/







☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com



