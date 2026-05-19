THE ISRAELI REGARD 🙀 FOR LIFE❗

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HOLY SHIT.
An Israeli settler in the West Bank hurls a concrete block at a cat.
What kind of society raises people like this?
Source: https://x.com/Parodyjeffx/status/2056409925828423802 [could not retweet; states that post has been deleted]
Added Audio: https://pixabay.com/sound-effects/search/cat/?pagi=3
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