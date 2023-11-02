Why Biden's new Ambassador to Israel is 'DEEPLY DISTURBING'

Glenn Beck
Nov 1, 2023
The Senate has confirmed Jack Lew as the United States' new ambassador to Israel and it reveals a lot about what Biden's true intentions may be. Glenn runs through the basic qualifications an ambassador to Israel should have — a deep understanding of the Jewish culture, foreign policy, and Iran. So, does Jack Lew — Obama's former Treasury Secretary who played a key role in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — check the boxes? Well, Glenn says he has a feeling that Lew won't be too popular in Israel, especially as Iranian-backed terrorists continue to attack.
