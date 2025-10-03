© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Occult, Kabbalah, Antichrist’s Newest Manifestation & How To Avoid The Mark Of The Beast
* If A.I. seems a little spooky, that’s because it’s rooted in the occult.
* Everyone assumes the issues facing our country are human problems created entirely by men and women like us, but it’s not true.
* It has become clear that the West is being attacked by demons — the demonic realm.
* There is no better example than the possession of America’s elites: they obsess over power; they worship A.I.; and they long for a completely Godless society.
* Investigator Conrad Flynn has spent years exploring this haunting development and joins us to blow the lid off this wildly underreported story.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 3 October 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-conrad-flynn