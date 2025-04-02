STOP IT The Great Taking (documentary)

Mar 20, 2025

STOP IT: The Great Taking is a documentary about the legislative effort to restore property rights to financial securities.





This is a uniting issue that affects everyone. It is not partisan, everyone is affected, black or white, rich or poor, conservative or liberal . No one wants their investments in stocks and bonds to be used by Wall Street for their own gain. Get involved today! Get to know your state legislators. Your life savings are at risk. Bills can easily be floored to amend the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) in your state to restore property rights to securities (stocks and bonds).





Contact your state legislator and ask them to restore property rights to your stocks and bonds by revising Article 8 of the UCC!





We have a legislative team in place to help write the bill for your state representatives. They can be contacted at TruNorthPublicPolicy.com.





You can download David Webb's book The Great Taking for free at TheGreatTaking.com





The Great Taking Report is a detailed exposition of the issue of property rights to all financial securities. Highlighting primary source documents, it outlines the risks to all investors in securities. Whether you are an individual investor, a securities lawyer, a fund manager, a state legislator or concerned citizen, The Great Taking Report is designed to arm the reader with the technical understanding of the risks the indirect holding system poses for modern investors, the magnitude of the threat they pose, how the legal structure enacted in the 1994 Article 8 revision of the UCC came to be, how to mitigate these risks and most importantly, how to fix the UCC to restore clear title to securities.





DISCLAIMER: The Great Taking Report is the work of James Patrick. David Webb has helped James with the Report but receives no financial benefit form the Report.



