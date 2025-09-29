The Central Theme in the Worldwide Chaos – Interview with Ernst Wolff

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
„We are
probably living in the greatest upheaval in the entire history of
mankind”, Ernst Wolff says in the latest interview with Kla.TV. He puts
future-decisive connections in a nutshell: How are wars in Ukraine and
in the Gaza Strip connected with the current goals of the AI industry?
What roles do China, Russia or even the AfD party play? And why did
Klaus Schwab lose his position at the WEF? In this program, E. Wolff
does not only speak about the background powers, but he also gives an
outlook to very important future developments.