The Central Theme in the Worldwide Chaos – Interview with Ernst Wolff
30 views • 1 day ago

„We are probably living in the greatest upheaval in the entire history of mankind”, Ernst Wolff says in the latest interview with Kla.TV. He puts future-decisive connections in a nutshell: How are wars in Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip connected with the current goals of the AI industry? What roles do China, Russia or even the AfD party play? And why did Klaus Schwab lose his position at the WEF? In this program, E. Wolff does not only speak about the background powers, but he also gives an outlook to very important future developments.

politicseconomyfinancesgermanydigitalization
