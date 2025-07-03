The Role of Philosophy in Modern Society

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a post-COVID world where trust in authority has collapsed and collective amnesia erases accountability, philosophy is re-emerging not as abstract theory—but as a necessary compass for truth, integrity, and rebuilding human relationships in a society gaslit by its own institutions.
Don’t miss the latest interview on why philosophy might just be our last safeguard against cultural collapse.
#PhilosophyMatters #ModernSociety #TruthOverNarrative #PostCovidClarity #CriticalThinking #WatchNow #ReclaimReality #DeepDiveDiscussion
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport