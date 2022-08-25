What Really Happens During an Oil Spill

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Have you ever wondered what happens to the oil when it spills into a body of water? 🛢️
Bhuvnesh Bharti, an associate professor at Louisiana State University Department of Chemical Engineering, reveals a common fate of oil that gets spilled into a body of water.
According to Bhuvnesh, the oil is IMMEDIATELY attacked by bacteria and broken down. 🧫
Listen to the full episode to learn more about this topic here:
https://www.findinggeniuspodcast.com/