What Really Happens During an Oil Spill

Have you ever wondered what happens to the oil when it spills into a body of water? 🛢️



Bhuvnesh Bharti, an associate professor at Louisiana State University Department of Chemical Engineering, reveals a common fate of oil that gets spilled into a body of water.

According to Bhuvnesh, the oil is IMMEDIATELY attacked by bacteria and broken down. 🧫





Listen to the full episode to learn more about this topic here: https://www.findinggeniuspodcast.com/

