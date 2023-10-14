What Meher Baba Really Taught: Part 2 (Baba's 1958 prophecy)

Meher Baba's prophesy given next to his tomb in India on February 17, 1958: "Seventy years after I drop my body, this place will turn into a place of pilgrimage, where lovers of God, philosophers and celebrities will come to pay homage." – Meher Baba LM p. 4269" Talking about this quote. To see this full series go to • What Meher Baba Really Taught This 23-part series “What Meher Baba Really Taught” was recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC from February 14 to May 28, 2023.

