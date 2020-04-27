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DOSED - Life is full of choices (2019)
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50 views • April 27, 2020
Do you trust the Doctors?
Do you trust the Health Authorities?
Do you trust the Pharmaceutical companies?
Do you trust Apoteket?
Did you know that Pharmacists get paid by the pharmaceutical companies for the sale of their medicine?
March 20, 2020.
This documentary follows a woman's quest to overcome anxiety, depression and opioid psychopharmaceutical addiction using the psychedelic drug iboga.
After years of using prescription psychotropic medication that failed her, a suicidal woman Adrianne, she turned to alternative healers for to try to overcome her depression, anxiety and opioid addiction with illegal psychedelic medicine like magic mushrooms and iboga.
People take iboga against fever, influenza, high blood pressure, HIV / AIDS and nervous disorders. They also take it to prevent fatigue and drowsiness and to increase sex drive, as well to combat substance abuse and addiction and as a general force.
--------------------------------------
Stoler du på Lægerne?
Stoler du på Sundhedmyndighederne?
Stoler du på Medicinalvirksomhederne?
Stoler du på Apoteket?
Vidste du at Apotekerne får betaling af medicinalvirksomhederne for salg af deres medicin?
20 marts 2020.
Denne Dokumentarfilm følger en kvindes søgen efter at overvinde angst, depression og opioid psykofarmaka afhængighed ved hjælp af det psykedeliske lægemidel iboga.
Efter mange års brug af receptpligtige psykofarmaka medicinering som svigtede hende, en selvmordstruet kvinde Adrianne, henvendte hun sig til alternative healere for at prøve at overvinde hendes depression, angst og opioid afhængighed med ulovlig
psykedelisk medicin som magiske svampe og iboga.
Folk tager bl.a. iboga imod feber, influenza, højt blodtryk, HIV/AIDS og nervesygdomme. De tager det også for at forhindre træthed og døsighed og for at øge sexlysten, samt til at bekæmpe stofmisbrug og afhængighed og som en generel styrke.
https://www.dosedmovie.com/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9787524/
Official Teaser: https://youtu.be/B9-k8OcHNVY
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ibogaine
https://www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-440/iboga
https://entheonation.com/blog/iboga-medicine-bwiti/
https://123moviestv.xyz/movie/606278/dosed.html
Do you trust the Health Authorities?
Do you trust the Pharmaceutical companies?
Do you trust Apoteket?
Did you know that Pharmacists get paid by the pharmaceutical companies for the sale of their medicine?
March 20, 2020.
This documentary follows a woman's quest to overcome anxiety, depression and opioid psychopharmaceutical addiction using the psychedelic drug iboga.
After years of using prescription psychotropic medication that failed her, a suicidal woman Adrianne, she turned to alternative healers for to try to overcome her depression, anxiety and opioid addiction with illegal psychedelic medicine like magic mushrooms and iboga.
People take iboga against fever, influenza, high blood pressure, HIV / AIDS and nervous disorders. They also take it to prevent fatigue and drowsiness and to increase sex drive, as well to combat substance abuse and addiction and as a general force.
--------------------------------------
Stoler du på Lægerne?
Stoler du på Sundhedmyndighederne?
Stoler du på Medicinalvirksomhederne?
Stoler du på Apoteket?
Vidste du at Apotekerne får betaling af medicinalvirksomhederne for salg af deres medicin?
20 marts 2020.
Denne Dokumentarfilm følger en kvindes søgen efter at overvinde angst, depression og opioid psykofarmaka afhængighed ved hjælp af det psykedeliske lægemidel iboga.
Efter mange års brug af receptpligtige psykofarmaka medicinering som svigtede hende, en selvmordstruet kvinde Adrianne, henvendte hun sig til alternative healere for at prøve at overvinde hendes depression, angst og opioid afhængighed med ulovlig
psykedelisk medicin som magiske svampe og iboga.
Folk tager bl.a. iboga imod feber, influenza, højt blodtryk, HIV/AIDS og nervesygdomme. De tager det også for at forhindre træthed og døsighed og for at øge sexlysten, samt til at bekæmpe stofmisbrug og afhængighed og som en generel styrke.
https://www.dosedmovie.com/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9787524/
Official Teaser: https://youtu.be/B9-k8OcHNVY
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ibogaine
https://www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-440/iboga
https://entheonation.com/blog/iboga-medicine-bwiti/
https://123moviestv.xyz/movie/606278/dosed.html
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