UK: Excess Deaths Continue To Rise - Experts Baffled
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago |
The mainstream media has started to report on the UK excess deaths at last, but lo and behold everyone's baffled as to the cause of increase in all cause mortality in all age groups.
The silence is deafening and speaks volumes. They know why, and we know why. Their silence is compliance.
Includes excerpts from: Mark Steele, Dr John Campbell and Stew Peters.

Mirrored - MrHellvis69

depopulation covid vaccine clot shot genocide agenda

