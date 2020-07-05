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New US Study Joins DOZENS of Foreign Studies Vindicating President Trump on Hydroxychloroquine
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18 views • July 05, 2020
Day after day, more and more of the lies are being revealed and the truth is coming out. President Trump was right from the beginning and Futchy Fauci is a liar and a fraud and has been for years.
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