CHP Talks: Tom Harris—The High Cost of Climate Change Policies Based on Flawed Data

January 8, 2026: My guest this week is Tom Harris, Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition—Canada and an expert on climate science. He effectively dismantles the ridiculous idea that carbon dioxide is causing a climate catastrophe. We discuss the flawed data that ECCC (Environment and Climate Change Canada) has been relying on and this data has recently been shown to have significant amounts of misinformation, even in the thousands of data points themselves (with some “minimum” daily temperature readings being recorded as higher than the daily maximums for the same location). We also discuss the high cost of implementing the unrealistic and aspirational policies of federal, provincial and municipal “climate change” policies in Canada.

Tom’s article about the flawed data was recently published on the America Out Loud website here: https://www.americaoutloud.news/is-canada-now-the-poster-child-for-politically-driven-climate-data-corruption/

An article in the Epoch Times tracing the billions wasted on “climate change in Canada can be found here: https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/the-billions-spent-on-net-zero-by-all-levels-of-government-in-canada-5957785

Visit the website of the International Climate Science Coalition—Canada here: https://www.icsc-canada.com





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/