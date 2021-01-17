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COVID 19 The New Normal Documentary
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244 views • January 17, 2021
One of the better documentaries - a must watch.
Sometimes you have to ask if this is really happening and why so many people just cannot see they are being lied to.
Have they been hypnotised over the years to just accept what is now unfolding?
Sometimes you have to ask if this is really happening and why so many people just cannot see they are being lied to.
Have they been hypnotised over the years to just accept what is now unfolding?
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