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Corporations buying neighborhoods so they can charge you rent forever
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70 views • June 14, 2021
reallygraceful - 11 June 2021
Corporations like Blackrock are buying up residential areas, offering above asking price, so they can charge you rent forever. "You'll own nothing and be happy."
Corporations like Blackrock are buying up residential areas, offering above asking price, so they can charge you rent forever. "You'll own nothing and be happy."
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