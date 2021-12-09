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It's a Pandemic of the Vaccinated!
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250 views • December 09, 2021
Watch health care workers and other professionals blow the cover off the false narrative that normal people are spreading sickness. Normal people are being referred to as "the unvaccinated" while it's the injected people who are getting sick and clogging the hospitals.
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