'JFK FRENCH ASSASSINATION HIT SQUAD EXPOSED

THIS VIDEO PROVES A FRENCH JFK ASSASSINATION SQUAD WAS AT DALEY PLAZA ON 11/22/1963. IT'S POSSIBLE ISRAELI FORCES WERE BEHIND THIS SINISTER PLOT. THIS IS JUST ONE OF SEVERAL VIDEOS I'M UPLOADING PINPOINTING WHERE EVERY ASSASSIN WAS IN DALEY PLAZA THAT WICKED DAY. PREP, PRAY, ARMUP AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED RIGHT BEFORE OUR VERY EYES NOW...