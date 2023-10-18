Thousands of 'pro-Palestine' Jewish Protesters Outside the US Capitol Hill with Several Hundred Inside Cannon Rotunda Bldg

Edited, to "cannon rotunda"
Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters outside the US Capitol with several hundred inside.
Jewish groups call for Gaza cease fire.
Around 400 U.S. Jews, including 25 rabbis and allies protested inside the U.S. Capitol demanding U.S. lawmakers call for a ceasefire
Cynthia... Well in this case, unlike another, it's good since they are probably all Leftist, they can get away with this, and might get listened to.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.