Thousands of 'pro-Palestine' Jewish Protesters Outside the US Capitol Hill with Several Hundred Inside Cannon Rotunda Bldg
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

Edited, to "cannon rotunda"

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters outside the US Capitol with several hundred inside.

Jewish groups call for Gaza cease fire.

Around 400 U.S. Jews, including 25 rabbis and allies protested inside the U.S. Capitol demanding U.S. lawmakers call for a ceasefire

Cynthia... Well in this case, unlike another, it's good since they are probably all Leftist, they can get away with this, and might get listened to.

