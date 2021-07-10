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Dr. Michael Yeadon Warns Children Are 50 Times More Likely To Be Killed By The Covid Vaccines Than The Virus Itself (MIRRORED)
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1855 views • July 10, 2021
Dr. Michael Yeadon Warns Children Are 50 Times More Likely To Be Killed By The Covid Vaccines Than The Virus Itself (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Vigilent Citizen at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/a2996fcf-16dc-45d2-b086-1cf7e0cc0eb4
Dr. Michael Yeadon Warns Children Are 50 Times More Likely To Be Killed By The Covid Vaccines Than The Virus Itself
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Vigilent Citizen at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/a2996fcf-16dc-45d2-b086-1cf7e0cc0eb4
Dr. Michael Yeadon Warns Children Are 50 Times More Likely To Be Killed By The Covid Vaccines Than The Virus Itself
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