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Music Industry Insider Speaks Out! | Kaya Jones and Stefan Molyneux
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55 views • October 15, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3875/music-industry-insider-speaks-out-kaya-jones-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3875-music-industry-insider-speaks-out-kaya-jones-and-stefan-molyneux
In the aftermath of the Las Vegas Shooting, former Pussycat Doll and Platinum Recording Artist Kaya Jones had a revelation and spoke her mind about the abuses she experienced in the music industry. Kaya Jones joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss leaving the Pussycat Dolls, why she referred to the group as a "prostitution ring," the role of fatherlessness in such predation and the opposition to those who speak out about child abuse.
Kaya Jones is a Platinum Recording Artist and was one of the lead singers for The Pussycat Dolls who sold over 15 million albums and 40 million singles worldwide. Since leaving the group, Kaya has published several successful albums including Confessions of a Hollywood Doll, Kaya, Rise of the Phoenix, The Chrystal Neria Album and What the Heart Don't Know.
Website: http://www.kayajones.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/KayaJones
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3875/music-industry-insider-speaks-out-kaya-jones-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3875-music-industry-insider-speaks-out-kaya-jones-and-stefan-molyneux
In the aftermath of the Las Vegas Shooting, former Pussycat Doll and Platinum Recording Artist Kaya Jones had a revelation and spoke her mind about the abuses she experienced in the music industry. Kaya Jones joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss leaving the Pussycat Dolls, why she referred to the group as a "prostitution ring," the role of fatherlessness in such predation and the opposition to those who speak out about child abuse.
Kaya Jones is a Platinum Recording Artist and was one of the lead singers for The Pussycat Dolls who sold over 15 million albums and 40 million singles worldwide. Since leaving the group, Kaya has published several successful albums including Confessions of a Hollywood Doll, Kaya, Rise of the Phoenix, The Chrystal Neria Album and What the Heart Don't Know.
Website: http://www.kayajones.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/KayaJones
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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