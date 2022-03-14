I Did My Part, Now I Suffer Neurological Heart Attacks - Amy Nicole Powell

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Welcome to CVAR, a #Covid-Vaccine-Adverse-Reactions podcast. Today, we talk to Respiratory Therapist, Amy Powell about her adverse reactions after taking the covid-19 mRNA vaccine and what we can learn from her testimony. Amy Nicole Powell's fundraiser to help with medical bills and fund her vax injury advocacy work: https://www.givesendgo.com/G2XGS?fbclid=IwAR2FHQ2TYJA2wgPciG7nxq3qdw5hQLA1tGS0Iupj9f5Ip39qQHGyOWDv8LA For more information about the #Defeat-the-Mandates-DC Trucker's Convoy to Washington DC, USA: https://defeatthemandatesdc.com/ For more information: https://merkabachakras.com/pages/cvar-podcast CVAR is #12 out of 30 top vaccine podcasts listened by a worldwide audience. https://blog.feedspot.com/vaccine_podcasts/ ALL Covid-19 vaccine-injured need to file a claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which includes COVID-19 vaccines. If you have a family member who died in the hospital who was administered Remdesivir/ventilator as part of the Covid-19 protocol, you also can submit a claim. You have 1-year to submit your claim. You must include 1) 1-year of medical records PRIOR to your CV-19 vaccination date or Remdesivir-related death, AND 2) all your medical bills. For more information about CICP, contact 1-855-266-2427 (CICP) or [email protected]. For information: https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/filing-benefits https://injurycompensation.hrsa.gov/DICPSubmit/ https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data If you're in the UK/England, please make a vaccine-injury claim here: https://www.gov.uk/vaccine-damage-payment The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program is a no-fault alternative to the traditional legal system for resolving vaccine injury petitions. CV-19 is not currently covered. If you have questions, call: 1-800-338-2382 or email: [email protected]. https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/index.html https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/vaccine-compensation/vaccine-injury-table.pdf Support H.R.3655 - Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2021 by reaching out to your state representative. Text: RESIST to 50409. Tell your representative to include COVID-19 vaccine-injures into the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and other related compensation programs. https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3655/text?r=87&s=1 https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative If you’re in the USA, report adverse reactions to VAERS: https://vaers.hhs.gov/esub/index.jsp If you’re in the UK, report adverse reactions you to MHRA Yellow Card: https://coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/ If you, your family or friend needs assistance, you can go to the ICAN (Inform Consent Action Network) or America’s Frontline Doctors website for medical treatment advisory and legal consult: https://www.icandecide.org/report-a-vaccine-injury/ https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/ Covid Injection DETOX Protocol Suggestions: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/covid-injection-detox-protocols/ #AmyNicolePowell, #PfizerVaccineInjury, #POTS, #Covid-19, #PfizerMRNAHeartAttacks, #NeurologicalDamageMrnaVaccine