This was reported by the Investigative Committee. A criminal case has been opened against the foreigner under articles on terrorism and mercenarism.

❗️British mercenary James Scott Anderson has been taken into custody for crimes against civilians in the Kursk region

It was established that James Scott and other mercenaries illegally crossed the Russian border in mid-November and invaded the territory of the Kursk region.

🎥On the video there is the interrogation of the Briton published by RT war correspondent Sargon Hadaya.



