SERAFÍN XAVIER –"Trauma-Childhood: Satanic Macumba Voodoo Witchcraft" [Age Of Truth TV LIFESTORIES]

THIS IS EPISODE 1 of our new series AGE OF TRUTH TV = LIFESTORIES
featuring half-Swedish, half-Brasilian Actor, Mime, Performance Artist and Writer, SERAFÍN ZIQUER XAVIER, who has an eye-opening, hair-raising and outrageous life story to tell about his Trauma-Based Childhood, going through the experiences of a MK Ultra Mind Controlled slave, enduring Satanic Occult Rituals, Child Abuse and horrendous physical and psycological trauma, done by both parents, especially his mother, who was a Satanic Witch within Macumba Cult circles. He went through a period of drug abuse, suicide attempts and a period of feeling like a super-human, before his drastic change, truning trauma and pain into art and creativity. His amazing transformation can be an isnpiration to many who has gone through similar situations. He is now a working Actior, Mime, Writer and Artist.
Website for SERAFÍN ZIQUER XAVIER: http://www.ziquer.com
