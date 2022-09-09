Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SERAFÍN XAVIER –"Trauma-Childhood: Satanic Macumba Voodoo Witchcraft" [Age Of Truth TV LIFESTORIES]
16 views
channel image
Age Of Truth TV
Published 3 months ago |
Donate

PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!Support: www.ageoftruth.tv

All Rights Reserved © AOT TV


THIS IS EPISODE 1 of our new series AGE OF TRUTH TV = LIFESTORIES

featuring half-Swedish, half-Brasilian Actor, Mime, Performance Artist and Writer, SERAFÍN ZIQUER XAVIER, who has an eye-opening, hair-raising and outrageous life story to tell about his Trauma-Based Childhood, going through the experiences of a MK Ultra Mind Controlled slave, enduring Satanic Occult Rituals, Child Abuse and horrendous physical and psycological trauma, done by both parents, especially his mother, who was a Satanic Witch within Macumba Cult circles. He went through a period of drug abuse, suicide attempts and a period of feeling like a super-human, before his drastic change, truning trauma and pain into art and creativity. His amazing transformation can be an isnpiration to many who has gone through similar situations. He is now a working Actior, Mime, Writer and Artist.



Website for SERAFÍN ZIQUER XAVIER: http://www.ziquer.com



PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!

Your support is greatly appreciated.


You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:

http://www.ageoftruth.tv


AOT TV on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uTyiNdefC9Ui/

AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www. brighteon. com/channels/ageoftruthtv


For further contact: [email protected]


© 2022 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved

Keywords
occultismtraumawoodoo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket