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02/19/2022 The United States Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger says：Russia has used cyber as a major part of its military activity beyond its borders, including to undermine, coerce, and destabilize Ukraine. For that reason, and at the President’s direction, we’ve been working to prepare for potential cyber-attacks since November.