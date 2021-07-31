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3,200 Year Old Painting of Knife Wielding Spider God Discovered in Peru [30.07.2021]
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184 views • July 31, 2021
Last year, local farmers in north western Peru made a completely unexpected discovery: the ruins of a shrine bearing a large mural painted in shades of ochre, yellow, grey and white. Researchers later identified the image as a 3,200-year-old painting of a spider god carrying a huge knife. There have been other discoveries of depictions of mysterious animals in Peru recently, including a deer entangled in a net, and a giant cat abov
498 views Premiered 16 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
459K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8cm75SgOUlE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
498 views Premiered 16 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
459K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8cm75SgOUlE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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