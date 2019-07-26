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ICE Raids Show that Feds are Losing War on Math, Big Time. Will ATF and others be Next?
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216 views • July 26, 2019
The federal government has a math problem. A big one. And math doesn't change its results based on the political party or goals of people adding things up. On this show, we've repeatedly covered how the feds lack the resources to do much - at least without significant help from the states. And the latest numbers from ICE have just come in. Will the results be the same for the ATF and other federal agencies?
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 26, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
'Operation Border Resolve' ICE raids, touted by President Donald Trump, net 35 arrests, officials say
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/07/23/ice-raids-president-donald-trump-35-arrests-officials/1810185001/
ICE announcement
https://twitter.com/ICEgov/status/1153627943085715458
ICE announces hundreds of migrants arrested in raid operations
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ice-announces-hundreds-of-migrants-arrested-in-raid-operations
35 arrested in Trump-touted ICE operation that targeted 2,000
https://www.cnn.com/2019/07/23/politics/ice-raids-35-arrests/index.html
ATF Fact Sheet - Facts and Figures for Fiscal Year 2018
https://www.atf.gov/resource-center/fact-sheet/fact-sheet-facts-and-figures-fiscal-year-2018
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 26, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
'Operation Border Resolve' ICE raids, touted by President Donald Trump, net 35 arrests, officials say
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/07/23/ice-raids-president-donald-trump-35-arrests-officials/1810185001/
ICE announcement
https://twitter.com/ICEgov/status/1153627943085715458
ICE announces hundreds of migrants arrested in raid operations
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ice-announces-hundreds-of-migrants-arrested-in-raid-operations
35 arrested in Trump-touted ICE operation that targeted 2,000
https://www.cnn.com/2019/07/23/politics/ice-raids-35-arrests/index.html
ATF Fact Sheet - Facts and Figures for Fiscal Year 2018
https://www.atf.gov/resource-center/fact-sheet/fact-sheet-facts-and-figures-fiscal-year-2018
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