MUST HEAR****THE TRUE PROPHETESS****PART 2

There are true prophetess today like the prophetess in the bible. These prophetess are not caught up with vanity, riches, or worldly pleasures/treasures. They are all about the business of The Most High and Christ.



Turn to Christ Yashaya (My saviour) while there is still time if you have not. Pray to him for his direction where and what his will is for your life during this time.



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TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST



If you don't know the name of Christ, pray, and do your own research by his true holy spirit that gives us discernment, understanding, truth, and correction. Blessings:)))



Act 2:38

Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Yashaya Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.