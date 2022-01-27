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COVID: A Plague Upon Our House
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10 views • January 27, 2022
Short video review of Scott Atlas's A Plague Upon Our House book about his experiences as COVID adviser to the Trump White House from the end of July to December 1, 2021. The lack of references and data on key topics, Trump's indecisiveness or disingenuousness, and other topics are discussed.
References:
Longer written review (about 3,000 words): http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/book-review-a-plague-upon-our-house-by-scott-atlas/
Article rationalizing away failure of face masks in 1918: https://www.healthaffairs.org/do/10.1377/forefront.20200508.769108/full/
https://www.city-journal.org/do-masks-work-a-review-of-the-evidence
https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-150-comparative-studies-and-articles-on-mask-ineffectiveness-and-harms/
Article on Johns Hopkins experiments on airborne transmission of tuberculosis and probably other respiratory illnesses: https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2020/the-experiment-that-proved-airborne-disease-transmission
FEC document reporting $1 million Pfizer donation to Trumps' inauguration in 2016. Search for Pfizer or jump to page 163 of 510 in the PDF document.
Article on blood clotting in COVID-19: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7644431/
US CDC FluView web site: https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/fluview/mortality.html
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Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
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Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
References:
Longer written review (about 3,000 words): http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/book-review-a-plague-upon-our-house-by-scott-atlas/
Article rationalizing away failure of face masks in 1918: https://www.healthaffairs.org/do/10.1377/forefront.20200508.769108/full/
https://www.city-journal.org/do-masks-work-a-review-of-the-evidence
https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-150-comparative-studies-and-articles-on-mask-ineffectiveness-and-harms/
Article on Johns Hopkins experiments on airborne transmission of tuberculosis and probably other respiratory illnesses: https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2020/the-experiment-that-proved-airborne-disease-transmission
FEC document reporting $1 million Pfizer donation to Trumps' inauguration in 2016. Search for Pfizer or jump to page 163 of 510 in the PDF document.
Article on blood clotting in COVID-19: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7644431/
US CDC FluView web site: https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/fluview/mortality.html
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
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