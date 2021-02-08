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WW3 Erupted US Navy Get Ready for war after Chinese Bombers Simulated an Attack in South China Sea
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310 views • February 08, 2021
The US military accused China of destabilizing and aggressive behavior, after Beijing warplanes conducted drills close to a US navy strike group in the South China Sea.
US naval ships were passing south of the Taiwan-controlled Prates Islands last weekend, when Chinese fighter planes flew into Taiwanese airspace close to the islands. The Chinese squadron included H-6 bombers capable of delivering a nuclear payload. A US official told Reuters that the Chinese aircraft did not come within 250 nautical miles (460 km) of the US Navy vessels.
US naval ships were passing south of the Taiwan-controlled Prates Islands last weekend, when Chinese fighter planes flew into Taiwanese airspace close to the islands. The Chinese squadron included H-6 bombers capable of delivering a nuclear payload. A US official told Reuters that the Chinese aircraft did not come within 250 nautical miles (460 km) of the US Navy vessels.
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