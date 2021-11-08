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ALEX JONES (1st HOUR) Sunday 11/7/21 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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50 views • November 08, 2021
BIDEN’S VACCINE MANDATE COLLAPSES AS COURT RECOGNIZES ‘GRAVE CONSTITUTIONAL’ ISSUES
We've reached a critical tipping point in the fight against the globalists -- the vast majority of the medical community knows Covid-19 was manufactured in a lab and the vaccine is designed to collapse society -- but that info must get out to the wider public if Bill Gates and his Great Reset are to be stopped.
Alex Jones also breaks down the Democrats' terrible week as Republicans sweep Virginia and Russia collusion hoaxers are indicted -- tune in and share this link!
https://t.me/bannedvid/7385
https://www.banned.video/
We've reached a critical tipping point in the fight against the globalists -- the vast majority of the medical community knows Covid-19 was manufactured in a lab and the vaccine is designed to collapse society -- but that info must get out to the wider public if Bill Gates and his Great Reset are to be stopped.
Alex Jones also breaks down the Democrats' terrible week as Republicans sweep Virginia and Russia collusion hoaxers are indicted -- tune in and share this link!
https://t.me/bannedvid/7385
https://www.banned.video/
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