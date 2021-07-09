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Five in Ten 9/7/21: COVID Tyranny
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32 views • September 03, 2021
South Australia is testing a home quarantine app that uses geo-location and facial recognition to ensure compliance, while Italy tests a drone that measures body temperatures of people on the beach looking for those with fever.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) Governments test tech to track COVID; 4) Pandemic exacerbates nursing shortage; 3) Democrats in Congress block Afghanistan accountability; 2) New law in Illinois requires teaching “gender identity” in kindergarten; 1) Course at U. of North Carolina teaches that US was to blame for war in Pacific during World War II.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) Governments test tech to track COVID; 4) Pandemic exacerbates nursing shortage; 3) Democrats in Congress block Afghanistan accountability; 2) New law in Illinois requires teaching “gender identity” in kindergarten; 1) Course at U. of North Carolina teaches that US was to blame for war in Pacific during World War II.
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