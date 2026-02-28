CTP (20260305 S3EMarSpecial2) Edward Tick War And The Soul Plus Much More BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EMarSpecial2) War And The Soul

We sit with Dr. Edward Tick to examine war’s invisible wounds and why true homecoming requires more than treatment codes. Stories from Vietnam, Greece, scripture, and a lifetime with veterans reveal how cultures can prevent moral injury and restore meaning.

• defining post‑traumatic soul distress and social disorder

• why Vietnam reports less PTSD and what they do differently

• elder warriors, rites of return, and communal healing

• draft lottery, preventive war, and moral injury to trust

• Greek and biblical lessons on hubris, justice, self‑defense

• moving from combatant to elder protector in civilian life

• practical steps for listening, ritual, and mentorship

• resources: War and the Soul and Warriors Return by Edward Tick

• where to find Edward: edwardtick.com

