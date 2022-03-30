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Cartels Smuggling Fentanyl In Crockpots Border Agents Seize Laced Pills That Could Kill Thousands
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94 views • March 30, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
BODY: Stew is out saving the nation, meanwhile Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke stand in for Stew and discuss the new information coming from our southern border telling us that Mexican cartels are now hiding their narcotics in Crock Pots turned Crack Pots to evade drug dogs!
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyyu5x-cartels-smuggling-fentanyl-in-crockpots-border-agents-seize-laced-pills-tha.html
BODY: Stew is out saving the nation, meanwhile Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke stand in for Stew and discuss the new information coming from our southern border telling us that Mexican cartels are now hiding their narcotics in Crock Pots turned Crack Pots to evade drug dogs!
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyyu5x-cartels-smuggling-fentanyl-in-crockpots-border-agents-seize-laced-pills-tha.html
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