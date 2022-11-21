Create New Account
Jehovah's Witness Is Not Compatible With Biblical Christianity & Open Forum-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 20 2022
Rightly dividing the word
Published 8 days ago

The Watchtower Bible and Tract Society was founded in 1886 and quickly became the vehicle through which the "Millennial Dawn" movement began distributing their views to others. The group was known as the "Russellites" until 1931 when, due to a split in the organization, it was renamed the Jehovah's Witnesses. The group from which it split became known as the "Bible students." So the question comes up, are the doctrines and teachings of Jehovah's Witness compatible with biblical Christianity?

"This Jesus hath God raised up, whereof we all are witnesses." Acts 2:32 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are concluding our current series comparing well-known and popular religious movements with the doctrines and teachings of biblical Christianity, rightly divided and dispensationally correct. Journey with us to the founding of the Jehovah's Witnesses group, formed in the shadow of the 'Great Disappointment' of 1844. It is here that a young Charles Taze Russell, spellbound under the false teachings of William Miller, waits in vain for the end of the world to occur on October 22, 1844. But young Charles remains upbeat and optimistic, trudging ever onward to create his own religion movement today known as the Jehovah's Witnesses. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we show you more than you ever wanted to know about the JW's, their teachings, their literature, and their accuracy on the volume of prophecies they've made over the years.

jesusbible studypodcastend timeswatch tower

