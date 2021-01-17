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Real Deal Report (On The Go) 'All The World Is On Edge'
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6321 views • January 17, 2021
Real Deal Report (On The Go) showcases the anxiety and security around
Washington D.C. as 27,000 Natnl Guard arrive on scene
World Leaders Continue to Fall. The Who's Who of Global Leaders are resigning as their Government bodies shatter before our eyes.
Please Visit REALDEALMEDIA.com/SHOP
Help Keep these Broadcast Alive and Donate Today
PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
The Space Force Mystery Crafts continue to appear along with uncharted cargo ships.
Nine Catholic Cardinals die in one week from "COVID-19"
Cryptic App 'Signal' is now being called a CIA Set-up by the New York Times (irony)
and the Biden creep factor gets closer to the White House
Washington D.C. as 27,000 Natnl Guard arrive on scene
World Leaders Continue to Fall. The Who's Who of Global Leaders are resigning as their Government bodies shatter before our eyes.
Please Visit REALDEALMEDIA.com/SHOP
Help Keep these Broadcast Alive and Donate Today
PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
The Space Force Mystery Crafts continue to appear along with uncharted cargo ships.
Nine Catholic Cardinals die in one week from "COVID-19"
Cryptic App 'Signal' is now being called a CIA Set-up by the New York Times (irony)
and the Biden creep factor gets closer to the White House
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