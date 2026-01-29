Constitutional Crisis of Unrepelled Invasion: Restoring the Original Security Mandate Across America

This analysis explores U.S. constitutional provisions requiring protection against invasion, critiques judicial interpretations allowing evasion, examines conflicts with later amendments, and outlines citizen remedies for enforcement through petitions and electoral processes to restore original security priorities.

Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-constitutional-crisis-of-unrepelled

#ConstitutionalInvasion #ArticleIVSection4 #BorderSecurityCrisis #JudicialLoopholes #CitizenRedress