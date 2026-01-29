Constitutional Crisis of Unrepelled Invasion: Restoring the Original Security Mandate Across America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This analysis explores U.S. constitutional provisions requiring protection against invasion, critiques judicial interpretations allowing evasion, examines conflicts with later amendments, and outlines citizen remedies for enforcement through petitions and electoral processes to restore original security priorities.
Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-constitutional-crisis-of-unrepelled
#ConstitutionalInvasion #ArticleIVSection4 #BorderSecurityCrisis #JudicialLoopholes #CitizenRedress
