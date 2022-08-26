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La banque mondiale a programmé la fin du Covid-19 pour le 31 mars 2025 ! DOCUMENT DE LA BANQUE MONDIALE DISPONIBLE ICI : : https://odysee.com/@DS_FrSub:a/La-Banque-Mondiale-a-p..(page-6-du-document):c
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- Johns Hopkins University SPARS pandemic scenario : https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs..
- Article du Thomas Jefferson University sur le CORAVAX : https://www.jefferson.edu/about/news-and-events/2020/..
- Article sur le VMAX dans BusinessWire : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200131005621..
- Site Internet CODEX DNA https://codexdna.com/
- Fiche de la société REPUBLIQUE FRANCAISE PRESIDENCE https://www.societe.com/societe/republique-francaise-..
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MfoSix2ISDrT/