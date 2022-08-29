The CCP Is Trying To Subvert the United States With Unrestricted Warfare, but the Enemies in the US Are Enabling This Mortal Enemy

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https://gnews.org/post/p1eeob411
08/25/2022 Frank Gaffney: Chinese Communist Party is very deliberately, very patiently, very comprehensively to subvert us with various techniques. And mostly we’re unaware that that’s even happening. We are not pushing back when they use belligerent rhetoric, when they demean our country, when they attack our people for being racist and everything else. Instead, the enemies in the US are enabling this mortal enemy