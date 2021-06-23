U.S. Federal Drug Decriminalization Efforts

The new bill introduced into the House of Representatives aims to stop treating people suffering from drug abuse disorders as criminals, but rather introduce them into the healthcare system.The measure not only aims to eliminate criminal penalties for drug use and possession but is geared towards shifting the perception around drug abuse, moving it from a law enforcement problem to a public health issue.It would also expunge records and provide avenues for resentencing, as well as provide reinvestment in alternative health-centered approaches for people suffering from substance abuse disorders.71% of those interviewed said that “Federal drug policies are not working and we need to reform them.”59% said they either fully or somewhat support the idea of decriminalizing small possession of all drugs.55% support distribution of drugs in small quantities.67% of those interviewed believed that drug war policies have never and still don't make communities safer and fail to address either drug addiction or crime.Show Links:Bill Introduced In Congress To Decriminalize All Drugs And 59% Of Americans AgreeGuest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 747 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.