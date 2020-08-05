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THE TRUTH ABOUT THE DEAD SEA SCROLLS
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53 views • August 05, 2020
Pastor Anderson Sermons
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb0kFEjZQ9FD9gNWdLg6GtA
More preaching from Pastor Anderson: http://thepreaching.com http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/page5.html Here is the link to make a donation to Faithful Word Baptist Church (donations processed by Word of Truth Baptist Church): http://wordoftruthbaptist.org/donate The Bible Way To Heaven https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEV4XF411Os Once Saved Always Saved https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHe5FQWyU-0 Thank you Steven Anderson http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/ Address: 2741 W Southern Ave Suite #14, Tempe, AZ 85282 Phone: (602) 456-1049 E-mail: [email protected] All channel proceeds will be donated entirely to Faithful Word Baptist Church. #sanderson1611 #newifb #fwbc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb0kFEjZQ9FD9gNWdLg6GtA
More preaching from Pastor Anderson: http://thepreaching.com http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/page5.html Here is the link to make a donation to Faithful Word Baptist Church (donations processed by Word of Truth Baptist Church): http://wordoftruthbaptist.org/donate The Bible Way To Heaven https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEV4XF411Os Once Saved Always Saved https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHe5FQWyU-0 Thank you Steven Anderson http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/ Address: 2741 W Southern Ave Suite #14, Tempe, AZ 85282 Phone: (602) 456-1049 E-mail: [email protected] All channel proceeds will be donated entirely to Faithful Word Baptist Church. #sanderson1611 #newifb #fwbc
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