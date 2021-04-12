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[Feb 21, 2020] jeranism Friday Lounge #15 - Space Crack
jeranism
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20 views • April 12, 2021
Welcome to another jeranism Friday Lounge. Just a kick back session with some great panel members. Find links to all of them below! Enjoy the show. Show notes and links (if any) will be found below following the stream.

Rodrigo
Space Crack Mag Volume 1
https://mega.nz/#!5hUUiSLK!OtQ5EZWeSh2VmN7iEuoF7qk0h-7KXn_FWNgh2zBe6ag
Aereus Report - Space Crack Supplement
https://mega.nz/#!c4cAzaBb!g9MoRtV6gHPwtgwHldvCHRnAoCR2zauMWJlOoNIQuyY
http://youtube.com/rodrigoferrarinunes
https://www.patreon.com/anthropology

Iru Landucci https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChPB6nQCNawu52L522wG2yA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZG-1rdoUHrIGw5kO29sKqw
https://www.patreon.com/nurparatodos
http://www.nurparatodos.com.ar

Globebusters
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqRg
http://patreon.com/globebusters

UAP
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnK3gIeVugsW_MzkG82pcUQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO3ny2ZbwwTPZldLH281YEQ

Karen B
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChDZF05GJwR9gf4XH33lrBg

Witsit Gets It
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnGoLXOtPoSfz_V8Ht2zIA
http://www.patreon.com/witsitgetsit

Show Links
https://deadline.com/2020/02/con-air-simon-west-amazon-boundless-1202864247
https://screenrant.com/wife-swap-season-2-teacher-flat-earther-mom/
http://www.princeton.edu/~hos/h291/copernicus.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gu9JrCjVhx0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0USxBfeDww4
https://twitter.com/TheFlatEartherr/status/1229819727565946882?s=20

�Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
�Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
�Venmo: @jeranism

�Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
✉EMAIL BOB: [email protected]
▶GLOBEBUSTERS http://bit.ly/gbchannel SUN 12PM PT
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▶TWITTER: http://twitter.com/jeranism
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science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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