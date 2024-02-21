Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 16, 2024

Episode 2218 Rapture theology discussed. Scofield Bible disaster. -letters from listeners church leadership both good and bad. you do your part, and God will do his part -faith and expectation economic forum-price increases,profitability -congressional hearing about COVID AI algorithms and suicide -Satan has penetrated the world -trafficking children in bus loads
