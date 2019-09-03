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Can Mismanagement of Stress Cause Pain?
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9 views • September 03, 2019
Pain often results from a physical injury. According to the latest research, pain can also be a consequence of energetic stress. This is especially true if you carry the memory of unresolved trauma. Did you know that people with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) exhibit a higher risk of chronic pain? Physical, emotional, and spiritual stress can all result in the experience or worsening of discomfort. That is because your brain processes different forms of stress in much the same way, making it difficult to tell the difference.... Learn more at Energy Matters, LLC.: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/can-mismanagement-of-stress-cause-pain
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