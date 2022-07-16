Invoking A Dead God, Knowing His Name and Titles For Prayer: The Whole World Prays To Demons...

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The name of God is hidden in the bible to protect it from evil men. You can know the name of God and His Messiah and pray in the proper titles if you desire to have your prayers answered. The "Whole World Is Deceived" Revelation 12:9. But That's not your faith if you will just let God run things...