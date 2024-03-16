Create New Account
'The truth is coming out' : Trump Lawyer on Nathan Wade Resigning from GA Case
Published 13 hours ago

'The truth is coming out': Former President Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba joined "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" and weighed in on the judge's decision on the Fani Willis misconduct hearing, talked about former President Donald Trump's response to Nathan Wade stepping down, and more on NEWSMAX.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

