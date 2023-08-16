Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 16, 2023

Episode 2086 - Update on the Maui fires. What really happened? GMO mosquito release continues. Stay loyal to your friends. Is the Blind Side movie tainted? The Mount Carmel Old Testament event discussed. Scalar energy weapons discussed. Comrade Hillary is so disloyal to Trump. Plus much much more!
