BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 30: Invitation from Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
130 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 2 days ago

Jesus and John the Baptist were second cousins. John started his ministry earlier than Jesus and was well-known when the God-man came to be baptized. Then he was arrested by Herod Antipas. Eventually he sent two disciples to find out if Jesus really was the Messiah. The God-man recited the great miracles being done, but made no attempt to rescue His cousin.

It is difficult to know the mindset of God. John was beheaded for speaking the truth. The apostle James was killed as well. Peter, Paul, and Silas were jailed but set free. What can we conclude? God is sovereign in His actions. He chooses to let some die while saving others. We aren’t told the reasoning.

Jesus went so far as to curse the cities of Galilee that witnessed His miracles and refused to repent. He issued an open invitation to anyone that wanted to be blessed, promising rest and a light burden for those who willing to take up His yoke.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1927.pdf

RLJ-1927 -- AUGUST 27, 2023

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
messiahbaptismjesussalvationpauljohn the baptistmiracledisciplespetergods willapostle jamesherod antipasdivine sovereignty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Virginia police deny confiscation rumors as new gun bill advances, sparking liberty debate

Virginia police deny confiscation rumors as new gun bill advances, sparking liberty debate

Willow Tohi
Seeds of Survival: Securing food independence in an uncertain world

Seeds of Survival: Securing food independence in an uncertain world

Ramon Tomey
Iran Limits Daily Vessel Transits Through Strait of Hormuz to 15 Under Ceasefire Terms: Report

Iran Limits Daily Vessel Transits Through Strait of Hormuz to 15 Under Ceasefire Terms: Report

Garrison Vance
8 Powerful nuts that naturally lower cholesterol and boost heart health

8 Powerful nuts that naturally lower cholesterol and boost heart health

Laura Harris
The expiration date myth: How to build a smarter, safer emergency food stockpile

The expiration date myth: How to build a smarter, safer emergency food stockpile

HRS Editors
The Singularity Paradox: AI as the globalists&#8217; weapon of control, depopulation and spiritual subversion

The Singularity Paradox: AI as the globalists’ weapon of control, depopulation and spiritual subversion

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy