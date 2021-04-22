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Software and Hardware Freedom in Health Public Policy - FOSDEM 2021
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On this panel, we will discuss the extent to which the use of Free Software and open hardware can be used in the public health sector. Software and hardware can help to solve global problems together. The wheel does not always have to be reinvented and through cooperation common
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