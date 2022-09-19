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Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 19, 2022
Del takes stock of ICAN Legal’s successful actions state-by-state, including a recent court order for the CDC to hand over all data from V-Safe, the portal used to compile all Covid-19 vaccine injuries.
#ICAN #VSafe #CDC #ICANLegal
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kpycf-ican-wins-demand-for-vaccine-injury-data.html